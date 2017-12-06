Balasore Alloys' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Further, the Trading window of the Company will remain closed from 7th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE