Aug 28, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balasore Alloys' AGM on September 23, 2017
This is to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Balgopalpur-756 020, Balasore, Odisha on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m.

Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Intimation of Record Date

Type of
Securities Date(s) of Record Date / Book Closures Purpose Benefit / Entitlement to the Shareholders
EQUITY Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 (both days inclusive). For the purpose of AGM and also for the purpose of declaration of dividend. Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share i.e. 15% @ on the nominal value.
Source : BSE

