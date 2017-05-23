Balaji Telefilm: Outcome of board meeting

Please find below the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 23, 2017: 1.Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 both Standalone and Consolidated basis duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2.In line with the mandatory rotation of Auditors as per Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/s. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants LLP (Firm Registration No. 012754N/N500016) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of retiring Statutory Auditors, M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, to hold office from the conclusion of this Meeting till the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company on a remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Auditors. 3.Recommend a final dividend of Re. 0.40 per equity share of the face value of Re. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We are further enclosing the following: 1.A copy of the Audited Financial Results and Report of the Statutory Auditors with the Management Discussion and Analysis thereon is enclosed herewith for your perusal. 2.A declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR), (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 with respect to Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Details of M/s. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants LLP, pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015. The Company is arranging to publish the extract of the said Financial Results in newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations. The above information will also be made available on the Company's website, www.balajitelefilms.com The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 8:30 p.m. You are requested to take the aforementioned information on your record.Source : BSE