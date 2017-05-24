May 24, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balaji Telefilms recommends dividend
Balaji Telefilms Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommend a final dividend of 40 paise per equity share of the face value of Re. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
