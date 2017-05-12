Balaji Amines recommends dividend

Balaji Amines Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the payment of annual dividend of Re. 2.20/- per equity share i.e. 110% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE