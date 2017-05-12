May 12, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balaji Amines recommends dividend
Balaji Amines has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, has recommended the payment of annual dividend of Re. 2.20/- per equity share i.e. 110 percent on face value of Rs. 2/- per share and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
