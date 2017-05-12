May 11, 2017 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balaji Amines, board approves dividend of Re. 2.20
The Board of Directors have recommended the payment of annual dividend of Re. 2.20/- per equity share i.e. 110% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors have recommended the payment of annual dividend of Re. 2.20/- per equity share i.e. 110% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE