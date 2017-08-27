App
Aug 24, 2017 03:49 PM IST

Bakelite Hylam: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform that the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the members of the Company was held on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 at Lodha Excelus, 6th Floor, Apollo Mills Compound, N. M. Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai-400011.

Please find enclosed the following disclosures:

1. Voting results with respect to the business conducted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 alongwith the Scrutinizer report. The voting results and the Scrutinizer Report has been marked as Annexure A and Annexure B respectively.

2. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 marked as Annexure C.

Kindly take the same in your records.
