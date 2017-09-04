Bajaj Steel's board meeting on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 11th Day of September, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at Branch Office of the Company at Imambada Road, Nagpur – 440 018 (MH) inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2017.As per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the company has been closed upto 48 hours after announcement of the said Financial Results to the public. The same has been intimated to all its Designated Persons of the Company.Source : BSE