May 16, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Steel Industries to consider final dividend
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 including Annual Accounts of the Company and to consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any.Source : BSE