Sep 15, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Holdings' appoints Naushad Forbes as independent director

We would like to inform you that the appointment of Dr. Naushad Forbes as an Independent Director on the Board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited w.e.f. September 15, 2017.

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations of appointment of Dr. Naushad Forbes as an Independent Director on the Board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited w.e.f. 15 September 2017.Source : BSE
