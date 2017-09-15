Sep 15, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Holdings' appoints Naushad Forbes as independent director
We would like to inform you that the appointment of Dr. Naushad Forbes as an Independent Director on the Board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited w.e.f. September 15, 2017.
