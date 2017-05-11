App
Business Announcements
May 11, 2017

Bajaj Hindusthan: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 11, 2017, have approved the appointment of Mr. Mukeshkumar S Dave (DIN: 07708691) as Nominee Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Bajaj Hindusthan: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30, Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 11, 2017, commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 12.30 P.M. have approved the following change in directors: a) Appointment of Mr. Mukeshkumar S Dave (DIN: 07708691) as Nominee Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB). b) Cessation of Mr. Binod Kumar (DIN: 07361689) as Nominee Director of PNB.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

