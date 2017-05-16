Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's board meeting on May 25, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and discuss the Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Auditors' Report on Standalone and Consolidated Annual Accounts, Directors' Report (including Management Discussion and Analysis Report), Report on Corporate Governance, Recommendation of dividend (if any) and Annual Audited Financial Results, etc. for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and the 85th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. This is to further inform you that a meeting of the Audit Committee of Directors will also be held on the same date immediately before the above mentioned Board Meeting to discuss the aforesaid Annual Audited Accounts and Audited Financial Results.Source : BSE