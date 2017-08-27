Aug 23, 2017 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Healthcar: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e. 23rd August, 2017 has inter alia considered and approved the following:
1) Fixed date, time, venue and place of AGM for 24th Annual General Meeting.
Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 29th September, 2017 at 602-606, Bhoomi Velocity Infotech Park, Plot No. B-39, B-39A, B-39 A/1, Rd No.23, Wagle Ind. Estate Thane (West), Thane -400604 at 4.00 pm.
2)Approved Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
3)Noted resignation & appointment of Company Secretary.
Source : BSE
