Bajaj Healthcar: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e. 30th May, 2017 has inter alia considered and approved the following:Approved Audited Financial Statement for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with the Statutory Auditors Report for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2017.The Board of Directors does not recommend any divided for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE