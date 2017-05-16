App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Global's board meeting on May 25, 2017

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th Day of May, 2017 at 01.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2017.

Bajaj Global's board meeting on May 25, 2017
The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th Day of May, 2017 at 01.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2017 and also to consider and approve the Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of the city pursuant to Section 12 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, amongst others.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.