Sep 08, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance: Outcome of committee meeting

Bajaj Finance: Outcome of committee meeting
The Special Committee of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 8, 2017 has, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:
a.Approved the closure of the issue period for the QIP today i.e. September 8, 2017;
b.Determined and approved the issue price of Rs. 1,690 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1,688 per Equity Share) which is at a discount of 4.60 % (i.e. Rs. 81.90 per Equity Share), to the Floor Price of Rs. 1,771.90 per Equity Share determined as per the formula prescribed under Regulation 85(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations for the Equity Shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in the QIP; and
c.Approved and adopted the placement document dated September 8, 2017 in connection with the QIP.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

