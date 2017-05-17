Bajaj Finance recommends dividend

Bajaj Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.60 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2, subject to approval of the shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 19 July 2017.Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the AGM, will be credited / despatched between July 24, 2017 to July 27, 2017.Source : BSE