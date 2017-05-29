May 29, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Electricals recommends dividend
Bajaj Electricals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, a dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.80 per share (140%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE