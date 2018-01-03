App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 03, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Corp to consider interim dividend

Bajaj Corp Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2017.

 
 
Further, the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend is also due to be considered by the Board of Directors at the aforesaid Board Meeting.

Pursuant to the Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from the closure of business hours of January 03, 2018 till 48 hours after communication of aforesaid Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE
