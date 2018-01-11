Bajaj Corp declares interim dividend

Bajaj Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 11, 2018, have recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 1200% i.e. Rs. 12 per share of Re. 1/- each of the Company.<
Bajaj Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 11, 2018, inter alia, have:
1. Recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 1200% i.e. Rs. 12 per share of Re. 1/- each of the Company.
2. The aforesaid dividend will be credited / dispatched to the Equity Shareholders of the Company from January 31, 2018 onwards.Source : BSE
1. Recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 1200% i.e. Rs. 12 per share of Re. 1/- each of the Company.
2. The aforesaid dividend will be credited / dispatched to the Equity Shareholders of the Company from January 31, 2018 onwards.Source : BSE