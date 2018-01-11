Bajaj Corp declares interim dividend

Bajaj Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 11, 2018, inter alia, have:1. Recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 1200% i.e. Rs. 12 per share of Re. 1/- each of the Company.2. The aforesaid dividend will be credited / dispatched to the Equity Shareholders of the Company from January 31, 2018 onwards.Source : BSE