Bajaj Auto recommends dividend

Bajaj Auto Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 55 per share (550%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on July 24, 2017 and/or July 25, 2017.Source : BSE