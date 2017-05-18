App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto recommends dividend

Bajaj Auto Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 55 per share (550 percent) of face value of Rs. 10/- each on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Bajaj Auto recommends dividend
Bajaj Auto Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 55 per share (550%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on July 24, 2017 and/or July 25, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.