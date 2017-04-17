Apr 17, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Auto's board meeting on May 18, 2017
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Limited will meet on Thursday, 18 May 2017 at Pune to consider, the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Limited will meet on Thursday, 18 May 2017 at Pune to consider, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year.Source : BSE