May 17, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Baid Leasing recommends dividend
Baid Leasing & Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 16, 2017, have recommended a Dividend of 50 paise (5 percent of Equity Share of Rs. 10 each) on 1,01,00,000 equity shares.
