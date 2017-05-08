Baid Leasing & Finance Company's board meeting on May 16, 2017

Baid Leasing & Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the "Trading Window" for trading in the shares of the Company is closed from May 09, 2017 till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting for the Directors and Key Management Personnel / Designated Employees / Connected Persons of the Company.Source : BSE