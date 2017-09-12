App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 12, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bafna Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

Bafna Pharma has informed about the outcome of board meeting.

Bafna Pharma: Outcome of board meeting
1. Approval of Directors report
2. Fixing of date, place, time of 22nd AGM.
3. Fixing of Book Closure for 22nd AGM
4. Fixing of Cut-off Date for voting
5. To recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company.
6. To recommend the re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company
7.To recommend the re-appoint of Whole time Director of the Company.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.