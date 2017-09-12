Sep 12, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bafna Pharma: Outcome of board meeting
Bafna Pharma has informed about the outcome of board meeting.
1. Approval of Directors report
2. Fixing of date, place, time of 22nd AGM.
3. Fixing of Book Closure for 22nd AGM
4. Fixing of Cut-off Date for voting
5. To recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company.
6. To recommend the re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company
7.To recommend the re-appoint of Whole time Director of the Company.
Source : BSE
