Baba Arts: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on November 16, 2017 and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE