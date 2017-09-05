Baba Arts: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Monday, the 4th September, 2017 (Conducted at 6.00 p.m. and Concluded at 6.35 p.m.)1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2017.2. Fixed the Final Price for Buyback of up to 1,74,00,00 Equity Shares @ Rs.3/- (Rupees ThreeOnly) per share for a total consideration of Rs. 5,22,00,000/-3. Fixed Monday the 18th September, 2017 as the Record Date for determining theeligibility of Shareholders to participate in Buyback Offer.Source : BSE