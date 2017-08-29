Baba Arts' board meeting on September 4, 2017

we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on Monday, the 4th September,2017 @ 6.00 p.m. at the Regd Office of the Company inter alia to consider the following business:1.To consider and approve the UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30thJune,2017.2.To fix final price for buyback of up to 17400000 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders for the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company through Postal Ballot process, the results whereof would be declared at 5.30 p.m. on 4thSeptember,2017.3.To fix the Record Date for ascertaining the names of shareholders who would be eligible to participate in BuyBack Offer.In terms of the Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from Monday the 28thAugust,2017 to Wednesday, the 6thSeptember,2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE