Baba Arts' AGM on September 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 18th AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club, Orchid Hall, Opp: Juhu Bus Depot, Juhu, Mumbai-400049 at 11.30 a.m.Please Acknowledge and take same on record.Source : BSE