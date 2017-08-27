B P Capital's board meeting held on August 24, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of Board of Director of the company scheduled be held on Thursday, 24th August, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 702, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001 interalia to appoint Mrs. Anuradha Srivastav as an Independent Woman Director of the Company.Source : BSE