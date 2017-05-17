B Nanji Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017.

In compliance with the Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE