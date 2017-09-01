Sep 01, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
B J Duplex: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 01st September, 2017 with reference to the captioned subject and in respect that agenda is mentioned below.<
Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE
