B J Duplex Boards' Company Secretary & CO Priyanka Pathak resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th November, 2017 noted and approved resignation of Ms. Priyanka Pathak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 13.11.2017 and we are hereby enclosing a copy of resignation letter given by Company Secretary & Compliance Officer for your kind perusal.Source : BSE