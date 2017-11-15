App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

B C Power Controls: Outcome of board meeting

B.C. Power Controls Limited has informed the that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e..on November 14, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
B.C. Power Controls Limited has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e..on 14th November 2017, has inter alia transacted the following business:1.)Considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2017 along with auditors' Limited Review Report thereon.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.