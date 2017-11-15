B C Power Controls: Outcome of board meeting

B.C. Power Controls Limited has informed the that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e..on November 14, 2017.
B.C. Power Controls Limited has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e..on 14th November 2017, has inter alia transacted the following business:1.)Considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2017 along with auditors' Limited Review Report thereon.
Source : BSE
