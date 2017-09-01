B C Power Controls: Outcome of board meeting

B.C. Power Controls Limited has informed the BSE that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 01st September 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses:1.)Approved the Directors' Report for the F.Y ended 31.03.2017. 2.)Fixed the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. 3.)Approved the Notice of 9th AGM of Company. 4.)Fixed the 01st September, 2017 as CUT-OFF DATE to ascertain the shareholders eligible to receive the notice of Ninth Annual General Meeting and cast their vote on all resolutions of ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.)Appointed Mr. Vineet Garg, Advocate as scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting 6.)Fixed the book closure from Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. During this period Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed.Source : BSE