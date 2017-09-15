App
Sep 15, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

B and A: Outcome of AGM

Exchange is hereby informed on the outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 held on 15th September, 2017 at the registered office of the company at Indu Bhawan, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam at 9-30 a.m.

