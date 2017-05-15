B&A Packaging's board meeting on May 26, 2017

The Exchange is hereby informed that a) pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at the corporate office of the company at 113, Park Street, 9th Floor, Kolkata- 700016, to take on record, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. b) and that also pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in the same meeting to be held on 26th May, 2017 may consider recommending dividend for the financial year 2016-17 to the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing annual general meeting.Source : BSE