AYM Syntex' board meeting on May 06, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday, 6th May 2017 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2017. Take further notice that with reference to above meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 shall remain closed from Saturday, 29.04.2017 to Sunday, 07.05.2017.Source : BSE