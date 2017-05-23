May 23, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ayepee Lamitubes' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30 May, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2017
