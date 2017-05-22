App
Business Announcements
May 22, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Rail India's board meeting on May 29, 2017

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of Axis Rail India is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 04:00 P.M.

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of Axis Rail India Limited (Formerly known as Gupta Carpets International Limited) is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at 17A/130-31, 1st Floor, Karol Bagh, New Delhi -110 005 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia the Audited financial results for the Year ended March 31st , 2017. Further, in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the purpose of declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company from May 23, 2017 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results to the public. You are requested to take the same in your records.Source : BSE

