Jun 21, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Axis Bank signs agreement to sale 1.90 lakh equity shares of Mswipe Technologies
This is to inform you that the Bank has signed an agreement for sale of 1,90,500 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 per share of Mswipe Technologies Private Limited ('Mswipe' or the 'Entity'), at Rs. 4,249/- per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs. 80.94 crores ('Transaction').Source : BSE