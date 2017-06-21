App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 21, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank signs agreement to sale 1.90 lakh equity shares of Mswipe Technologies

This is to inform you that the Bank has signed an agreement for sale of 1,90,500 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 per share of Mswipe Technologies at Rs. 4,249/- per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs. 80.94 crore.

Axis Bank signs agreement to sale 1.90 lakh equity shares of Mswipe Technologies
This is to inform you that the Bank has signed an agreement for sale of 1,90,500 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 per share of Mswipe Technologies Private Limited ('Mswipe' or the 'Entity'), at Rs. 4,249/- per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs. 80.94 crores ('Transaction').Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.