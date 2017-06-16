Jun 16, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Axis Bank's has reviewed and changed the MCLR
This is to inform you that the Bank has reviewed and changed the MCLRs in the short tenors. The 1 year MCLR stands unchanged at 8.25%. The above will be effective from 17th June, 2017.
