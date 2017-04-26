Axis Bank's board meeting held on April 25, 2017.

This is to inform you that at the 175th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank (the Board) held on 25th April 2017 and which continued on 26th April 2017 and concluded at 5.00 p.m., the following items of business were transacted by the Board:- 1)Reviewed and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Bank, for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2017, the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 2)Payment of Dividend 3)Convene and hold the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank 4)Fixed the Record Date & Book Closure 5)Authorised the Bank to borrow/raise funds in Indian Currency/Foreign Currency by issue of debt Instruments Also, please note that the blackout period which has been in-force from Saturday, 1st April 2017 will end on Friday, 28th April 2017, consequently, the trading window will commence from Saturday, 29th April 2017 and will remain in force up to Friday, 30th June 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE