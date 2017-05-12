Axis Bank's credit rating agencies viz. ICRA Ltd.

May 11, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
This is to inform you that the Credit Rating Agencies viz. ICRA Limited and CRISIL Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Rs. 3,500 crore Basel III Compliant Tier I Bond Programme of the Bank.Source : BSE