May 22, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Axel Polymers' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30.05.2017 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2017.
