Axel Polymers' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13.12.2017 at 01.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017 and to take necessary action to deal with the unsecure loan and to give effect to the agreement concerning the said deposit/loan.Kindly note that the Trading Window will remain closed from 06.12.2017 to 15.12.2017 (both days inclusive) for designated persons as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulation), 2015.The Outcome of the Board Meeting would be intimated to the Exchange immediately on the Conclusion of the Meeting.Kindly take the same on record as compliance under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015.Source : BSE