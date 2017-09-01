Sep 01, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AVTIL Enterprise: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, September 1, 2017, at 12.00 p.m and concluded at 1.00 p.m.
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, September 1, 2017, at 12.00 p.m and concluded at 1.00 p.m.Source : BSE