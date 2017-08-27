AVTIL Ent's board meeting held on September 01,2017.

In pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 12 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1/204, Navjivan Society, 2nd Floor, Lamington Road, Mumbai – 400008, inter alia, to consider following business:1. Approval of Directors Report for the F.Y.2016-17.2. Fixing Date of Annual General Meeting.3. Fixing the date of Book Closure for the purpose of ensuing AGM.Source : BSE