AVTIL Enterprise's board meeting on May 30,2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1/204, Navjivan Society, 2nd Floor, Lamington Road, Mumbai – 400008, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE