AVT Natural Products to consider interim dividend

AVT Natural Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 05, 2018, inter alia, to consider and take on record the following:1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2017-18.Further the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Promoter / Directors / Connected Persons and Designated employees of the Company from January 25, 2018 to February 07, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE